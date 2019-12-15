Nick Cannon Uses Strange Tactic to Keep Eminem Feud Going

Nick Cannon is apparently playing his own diss track on repeat in the studio as he films new episodes of Wild ‘n Out. The comedian and TV host was caught on video playing his own song, “The Invitation” over and over, waiting for Eminem to respond. Cannon later denied the report.

Cannon released “The Invitation” last week, taking aim at Eminem for the second time in a row. He may be the song’s biggest fan, as a video published by TMZ shows him rocking out to it enthusiastically. Sources on the scene said that Cannon played the song at least 20 times.

All in one day, Cannon reportedly played “The Invitation” for VIP guests of the show, backstage for staff and cast members, and then over the loudspeakers for the audience waiting for Wild ‘n Out to begin. The insiders speculated that Cannon is trying to keep the feud alive as a way of getting Eminem onto the show.

“The Invitation” is Cannon’s second diss track aimed at Eminem in a row, but neither has earned a response. The first was “Pray For Him,” featuring verses from The Black Squad. Both songs were produced by Suge Knight.

After reports of his enthusiasm emerged, Cannon took to Twitter to deny them. In a post on Sunday afternoon, he wrote: “I didn’t do this! But I should’ve! [laughing out loud].”

Eminem also used Twitter for two brief responses to Cannon’s song, poking holes in one of his most outrageous punchlines. The two songs seemed to be made in direct response to “Lord Above,” a song released earlier this month by Fat Joe and Dr. Dre, with Eminem and Mary J. Blige featured on it. In his verse, Eminem rehashed his drama with Cannon and Mariah Carey again.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p— got him neutered,” he rapped. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nutjob ‘fore he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit, you not gon’ do s— / I let her chop my balls off too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Cannon discussed his longstanding “feud” with Eminem earlier this year during an interview with T.I. on his podcast, ExpediTIously. He admitted that the insults had gotten to him at first, but over the years he has come to respect Eminem’s craft. Instead of responding with a song at the time, he sent a letter.

“So, I wrote this long-a— letter pretty much saying, ‘look, I respect you as an artist,’” he explained. “‘I’m actually a fan, and I think you’re one of the best ever to do it. But from man to man, you are talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that, so I need to see you face-to-face.’”

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

“I was like, look, if you wanna get on the phone, if I gotta go to Detroit. You done disrespected my wife,” he said. “I gotta show my wife I’m a man, number one. And two, he said my name. I said, ‘I know I’m not going to be able to out-rap you, but I will whoop your a—.’”