Eminem Dissed Lord Jamar Just Before the Brand Nubian Member Brought up Blackface Allegations

The beef between rappers Eminem and Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian is continuing to intensify. Last week, Lord Jamar accused Eminem of once wearing blackface. He released old photos that show Marshall Mathers wearing a Will Smith mask, although he didn’t actually paint his face black. It seems the publicizing of those images by Lord Jamar may have been sparked by something Eminem said on stage in late October.

“Mr. Porter, I had a dream I was a f—in’ nobody and sucked at rap,” he said to a member of D12 while on stage during a show in Abu Dhabi. “And then I wake up, you know who I was Mr. Porter? … Lord Jamar.”

In his post about the Smith mask, Lord Jamar wrote, “Hey [Eminem] please put this in context for me,” he wrote. “I’m trying to understand why you’d be clowning in a BLACKFACE MASK backstage at the MTV AWARDS? You should come on the YANADAMEEN GODCAST so we can discuss this among other things.”

“If it is a WILL SMITH MASK, what gives this WHITE BOY the right to wear it?” he continued. “Especially in EUROPE where he knew he could get away with it, also if it’s NO PROBLEM then why have these pics been hidden up until now?”

In a track on his 2018 album Kamikaze, Eminem rapped about Lord Jamar, saying, “And far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone/Walk up in this house you own, thrust my pelvic bone/Use your telephone and go fetch me the remote/Put my feet up and just make myself at home/I belong here, clown, don’t tell me ’bout the culture.”

Lord Jamar clapped back at Eminem once again in a recent episode of his Yanadameen Godcast Podcast. He was talking about Eminem’s newly leaked song “What if I Was Gay?” when he launched into a homophobic rant.

“So first of all, he’s dreaming about me, number one,” he said. “It’s a little weird. Why you dreaming about me? Maybe we have the answer to that, because a leak just came out of a song with him and Joyner Lucas, talking about ‘What If I Was Gay.’”

“Now here’s the thing. My analogy of who this guy is, because people keep saying ‘oh he can rap good, yada yada.’ They keep focusing on that. Eminem is like that white girl that f—s with black dudes,” he continued. “Hangs out with black dudes and has daddy issues. In his case, he’s got mommy issues. Is on drugs. Her claim to fame is that she sucks d— real good.”

It seems clear that this war of words between the two is far from over.