Eminem Blackface Allegations Spark Heated Reaction From His Fans

It’s safe to say that Eminem and Lord Jamar’s very public feud is about as messy as it gets. The latest update on that front, courtesy of a throwback photo from Jamar, has left fans heated. And they’re really not afraid to open up about exactly where they stand regarding Eminem and Jamar.

Lord Jamar Calls Out Eminem For Wearing Will Smith “Blackface Mask” pic.twitter.com/uhF3tKGdgY — MIXCARTEL (@MixCartel) November 5, 2019

As a refresher, Eminem recently came under fire because of a resurfaced photo that featured the rapper sporting a Will Smith mask. According to Capital Xtra, he sported the mask back in 2000 to film an acceptance speech for an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Album. In the clip, he apologized for having missed the ceremony in person as he was on tour at the time.

In the snap, Marshall Mathers could be seen sitting on a couch with a woman sitting next to him as he wore the mask in question. The photo appears to be an old one, and the rapper could be seen sporting bleach blonde hair. Some, including Jamar, have argued that Eminem was wearing blackface.

“Hey [Eminem] please put this in context for me,” Jamar wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “I’m tryingto understand why you’d be clowning in a BLACKFACE MASK backstage at the MTV AWARDS? You should come on the YANADAMEEN GODCAST so we can discuss this among other things.” The “Lose Yourself” rapper has yet to respond to Jamar’s request to come on his podcast.

In response to the resurfaced photo, and to the fact that Jamar was the one who resurfaced it, fans had many, many thoughts.

One Facebook user wrote, “Blackface and black Mask are different subject matters with different means…stop reaching for a problem before you end up with one bigger than your imagination clown Jamar!”

Another wrote, “Wow a Halloween mask people will reach for anything these days.”

This fan was confused as to why Jamar was even bringing this up, as they wrote, “This is not black face, this is a mask. Ok, what’s ole boy real problem with Eminem?”

Lord jamar just starts drama to be relevant — Paulie B (@paulieb91) November 5, 2019

On Twitter, many took issue with Jamar for trying to create an issue out of the whole matter. One user wrote, “fam I’m no Eminem apologist at all. Like, zero. But bro you’re clearly reaching here. And dare I say clearly reaching for listeniners/viewers. You should focus on improving the production values of your promising podcast. Real talk.”

This whole drama between Eminem and Jamar began last summer. At the time, Eminem released his album Kamikaze, which contained the track, “Fall.” In the song, he took aim at many figures in the music industry, including Jamar, who has previously been critical of Eminem’s music. The “Real Slim Shady” rapper sang on his track, “And far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone / Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone. I belong here, clown! Don’t tell me ’bout the culture! / I inspired the Hopsins, the Logics, the Coles, the / Seans, the K-Dots, the 5’9″s, and oh / Brought the world 50 Cent — you did squat, p— and moan.”