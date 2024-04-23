Eminem Marks Incredible Sobriety Milestone

Eminem is 16 years sober. The "Lose Yourself" rapper began his journey of sobriety after a near-fatal overdose in 2007. He's been open about a past addiction to Vicodin, Valium, and alcohol. He's since taken a more recluse approach to his life as a public figure, making minimal appearances over the years while focusing on his personal and family life. The "Slim Shady" rapper is a proud father of a daughter, Hailie, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim. Hailie is now 28 and married. He's also father to an adopted daughter, Alaina, and another adopted daughter, Stevie.

On Saturday, April 20, otherwise known as 4/20 for those who engage in marijuana usage, the Detroit-born rapper marked 16 years sober, sharing the milestone on Instagram with fans by posting a photo of his hand holding a new chip commemorating the achievement.

"I remember when I first got sober and all the s--- was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f------ new to me again," he said on Paul Rosenberg's Paul Pod podcast in 2022. He says he replaced his addition with a love of exercise. He also credits his love for his three children.

"When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober," he told Men's Journal in 2015 of his newfound love of fitness. "Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect." He added, "It's easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that's good for them."

He makes rare appearances now. Aside from a Super Bowl performance in recent years, he also supported 50 Cent at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.