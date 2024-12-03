Elton John Says He Has Lost His Eyesight

Elton John barely got through a showing of his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection. The Associated Press reports he recently attended a showing of The Devil Wears Prada in London and told the audience that “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.” He added: “So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.”

In September, the 77 year old revealed that an infection had left him “with only limited vision in one eye.” In an Instagram post, he wrote: “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

John wrote the score for the musical, which is based on the 2006 movie of the same title starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The London production stars Vanessa Williams as the editor Miranda Priestly, played by Streep in the film, and based on Vogue editor in chief, Anna Wintour.

John has been on the receiving end of bad news as of late. TAMMY FAYE will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 8, according to BroadwayWorld.com. By the end of its theatrical run, the show would have played 24 previews and 29 performances at the Palace Theater. The musical is based on the story of a traveling preacher’s wife who provided messages of hope and won the country’s heart. It initially premiered in London’s Almeida Theatre in Fall 2022, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. The same fanfare didn’t transfer across the pond.

Tammy Faye’s rise to fame, scandals, and the backlash against her being a gay rights advocate is chronicled in the musical. In 1985, she raised awareness of HIV and AIDS. John is the musical’s creator. He also wrote all of the arrangements.