Major Broadway Show Suddenly Closes: After 3 Months, 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' Is Done

Broadway lovers looking to see The Heart of Rock and Roll will have to find another production as the musical abruptly ended its run on Sunday, June 23 after 24 previews and 72 performances. The musical opened on April 22 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. It appears the decision to stop production was due to low sales. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Heart of Rock and Roll "includes pre-existing songs from Huey Lewis and the News but tells an original story about a factory worker having to choose between succeeding at his job at a cardboard box factory and his dream of making it big as a rock star." Audiences weren't receptive, and the show didn't garner any Tony Awards. The report notes the production played to 56% capacity in the week ended June 9 and grossed $272,050.

The show was produced by Tyler Mitchell, Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan, with Lewis also acting as a co-producer. "It was pure joy working on the show with the team of creatives headed by writer Jonathan A. Abrams, director Gordon Greenberg, choreographer Lorin Latarro, music arranger and orchestrator Brian Usifer and special gratitude to the support and participation of the iconic music legend Huey Lewis," Arnold said in a statement. "We were honored to have an amazing cast and crew who brought their immense enthusiasm, commitment and talent to each and every performance. With our original cast album just released and talks underway for a national tour and international productions, the musical will continue to delight audiences for years to come."

A Variety review noted the show was ambitious, but not terrible. "But many of the News' infectious, throbbing tunes — penned by various writers including Lewis — sort of merge into a continuous, corrugated whole. That makes it a challenge to craft a show that doesn't sound like it's on a loop, at least for dramatic purposes," the review reads.