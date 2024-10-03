Elton John Lists Slew of Body Parts That He's Missing

Elton John is thanking his fans for being there during the thick and thin of his career and health struggles.

At 77 years old, Elton John's still standing. The prolific musician joked earlier this week that "there's not much of me left," and went on to list a slew of body parts he no longer has.

"To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," he told the crowd at the New York Film Festival premiere of the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, PEOPLE reports. "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough], you're the people that made me."

When the documentary, which is focused on the early days of John's career and his farewell concert at Dodger Stadium in November 2022, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, John was struggling with his vision. He told the crowd that he couldn't see them at all due to a "severe eye infection." He said he was "healing," but noted it was an "extremely slow process."

In August 2023, John's representative said that the "Rocket Man" singer was in "good health" following "a slip" at his home in Nice, France. A few years before that, the EGOT-winner pushed back some of his 2021 tour dates to 2023 after he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" and injured his hip.

But he's feeling the love nonetheless. On Tuesday, he thanked the combination of music and his fans for getting him "through the good times and bad times" during his career. "Even when I was in my darkest times, I still played music, I still recorded music, so I have to say thank you to music for being the most incredible inspiration to me throughout my whole life," John said.

He also thanked his husband, David Furnish, and their sons, Zachary and Elijah, for "making me the happiest man in the world."

"I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now," he said.

John and Furnish entered a civil partnership in December 2005 and married nine years later once same-sex marriage was legal in the U.K. They welcomed son Zachary, 13, in 2010 via surrogate and son Elijah, 11, in 2013 via the same surrogate.

Furnish co-directed Elton John: Never Too Late with documentarian R.J. Cutler. It debuts in a limited number of theaters Nov. 15 and will stream on Disney+ on Dec. 13.