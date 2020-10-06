Van Halen Fans Devasted After Eddie Van Halen's Death

Fan are mourning following the death of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen, who c-founded the band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning following a years-long battle with throat cancer, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed. He was 65.

In a statement shared to Twitter, Wolfgang wrote that his father "lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning." He went on to remember his father as "the best father I could ever ask for" and said "every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift." Ending the note with "I love you so much, Pop," Wolfgang wrote that his "heart is broken."

Van Halen had been battling throat cancer for years and had been traveling between the United States and Germany for radiation treatment. Sources who spoke to TMZ said that the guitarist’s health began to rapidly decline within the past 72 hours. He died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday morning with his wife, Janie, his son, Wolfgang, and his brother, Alex, by his side.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Van Halen is widely considered one the greatest guitar players of all time. News of his death sent shockwaves through social media, with many fans taking to Twitter to pay their respects and pay tribute. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.