Van Halen Fans Devasted After Eddie Van Halen's Death
Fan are mourning following the death of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen, who c-founded the band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning following a years-long battle with throat cancer, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed. He was 65.
In a statement shared to Twitter, Wolfgang wrote that his father "lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning." He went on to remember his father as "the best father I could ever ask for" and said "every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift." Ending the note with "I love you so much, Pop," Wolfgang wrote that his "heart is broken."
October 6, 2020
Van Halen had been battling throat cancer for years and had been traveling between the United States and Germany for radiation treatment. Sources who spoke to TMZ said that the guitarist’s health began to rapidly decline within the past 72 hours. He died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday morning with his wife, Janie, his son, Wolfgang, and his brother, Alex, by his side.
A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Van Halen is widely considered one the greatest guitar players of all time. News of his death sent shockwaves through social media, with many fans taking to Twitter to pay their respects and pay tribute. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
There's nothing I could write about Eddie Van Halen today that I didn't already write when he was alive. But he was my favorite guitar player, and I guess he still is (and probably always will be).— Chuck Klosterman (@CKlosterman) October 6, 2020
One of the great guitarists of his time, if not the best. RIP Eddie Van Halen - who died far too young at 65 after battle with throat cancer. pic.twitter.com/qL3DhCDuuV— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 6, 2020
RIP Eddie Van Halen. Way more to say about this in a bit as I just boarded a flight, but what an astronomical loss to rock n’ roll. Thank you for sharing your groundbreaking gift of unrivaled electric guitar excellence with us all. Godspeed sir.— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 6, 2020
Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse...then we lose Eddie RIP Eddie #VanHalen pic.twitter.com/6llLU2BDko— Lee Stevens (@lee0969) October 6, 2020
Eddie Van Halen's excellence was never in dispute. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CHCEhp9O5F— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 6, 2020
rest in peace eddie van halen 🥺 ty for sharing your talent with the world and for being one of the most legendary guitarists that we’ve ever seen in our lifetime. i am literally speechless right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/kcWrKcPrXB— ⋆ donnie ⋆ (@DEVlLWOMAN) October 6, 2020
Eddie Van Halen’s smile to camera (near the end of this clip) is ingrained in the memories of nearly everyone of a certain generation. So much charisma — to match his extreme, musical genius. #RIP
“Jump” (1984)pic.twitter.com/UEj9n1tl60— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) October 6, 2020
rest in peace to legend eddie van halen :( pic.twitter.com/Ydrphf1bxN— miss ava waters 🕸 (@magentafIoyd) October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace to one of the truly greatest musicians of all time. My first guitar hero - the guitarist I grew up listening to in car rides with my family - a man I excitedly share the same birth date and month with: Mr. Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/cS3ovRrcnj— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) October 6, 2020
I am floored.
Being a fan since '79, Van Halen have been 'my band' ever since.
I've had countless hours of happiness listening to the LPs, and seeing them live whenever they came to town.
I am SO sorry for your loss Wolfgang.— STOP WORSHIPPING POLITICIANS! (@Harleydadd) October 6, 2020
The music your dad created will last forever.😭😭
RIP Rock God Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/dcLJCVIpX2— I❤️80s (@IL0VEthe80s) October 6, 2020
THIS IS UNREAL... I CANT EXPRESS TO YOU HOW MUCH HIS MUSIC INFLUENCED A YOUNG WARHORSE
REST IN PEACE EDDIE VAN HALEN pic.twitter.com/SuV6WdjQun— WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) October 6, 2020
RIP to a guitar master.
Eddie Van Halen could fucking shred man.
65 was way too young. pic.twitter.com/Haf5YJbeEl— Swig 🎃🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) October 6, 2020
Eddie Van Halen will always be a legend. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/roYXkfzlz7— Carl (@OGRealCarl) October 6, 2020