Eddie Money’s Death at Age 70 Following Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer Diagnosis Has Social Media Weighing In

Following the sad news that singer Eddie Money has passed away at the age of 70 after suffering a stage 4 esophageal cancer diagnosis, social media users are sharing their thoughts while mourning the late star.

“RIP Eddie Money. The quintessential ‘guy who lives forever because classic-rock radio played two of his songs every 8 hours’ artist,” music journalist Steven Hyden wrote. “Also, one of the great stage names in rock history. Every casino and county fair should fly their flags at half-mast today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was a kind, sweet man. Rest In Peace, Eddie Money. Heaven is singing along with your music now, too,” another fan said.

“rip eddie money. take me home tonight is one of the first songs i ever got stuck in my head. legendary s—, i hope ur family is taken care of,” singer/producer Lil Aaron tweeted.

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “Take Me Home Tonight” soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, has died after being diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer https://t.co/rhYcOr8zEK pic.twitter.com/2hsER2yP6V — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2019

“RIP, Eddie Money. Had a funny cameo in The Kominsky Method s1 where he was pretending to be frontman of an Eddie Money tribute band for tax purposes,” Rolling Stone journalist Alan Sepinwall reminisced.

“Godspeed Eddie Money. Not so long ago I saw him at a police fundraiser. He spotted my ’80’s retro-loving preteen daughter on the front row singing every word to every song I think they became best friends. Now we know that he was already so sick, but it didn’t stop him,” ESPN writer Ryan McGee said of the classic rocker.

Eddie Money was a great rock ‘n’ roll singer. Catskills funny and a cool cat persona. Irreverent and reverential about rock ‘n’ roll. One ticket to paradise. He will be missed. Much love to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/bfvybNagSD — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) September 13, 2019

“RIP to #EddieMoney. I have a permanent scar on my knuckle from when I was blackout drunk and punched a window because someone stopped letting me play ‘Walk On Water’ at a party on repeat. I have it now as a tribute. Goodnight, sweet sax prince,” another fan offered.

“Sad day,” someone else said. “Everyone knows an #EddieMoney song and can probably sing all the words…Rest in good peace our friend. Thank you for the music.”

Eddie Money, who went from New York City police officer to one of the most reliable hitmakers of the late ’70s and ’80s, died today at the age of 70.

Go play Baby Hold On, Two Tickets to Paradise, Think I’m in Love, Shakin’, Take Me Home Tonight loud today in his honor. pic.twitter.com/croXTSV30D — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) September 13, 2019

In a statement to PopCulture.com announcing his death, Money’s family wrote: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”