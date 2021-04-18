Eazy E's Daughter Shades Ice Cube for 'Dodging' Controversial Documentary

✖

Ebie Wright, the daughter of N.W.A. member Eazy-E, is calling out her late father's former bandmate Ice Cube for his reticence to being a part of the documentary that she's making about his death. Eazy-E died of complications from AIDS in 1995, and before his death, he and Ice Cube famously beefed about the break up of N.W.A. "This thing is going to be incredible," Wright said in an interview with TooFab. "There's so many people that are talking on this about my father and are in support of what I'm doing, and have been there for me. And just have a lot of great things to say about him, and not just even great things, but also just telling their story... what they know, what they've seen, their relationship with my father. How he paved the way for them, opened many doors for them."

"The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I'm telling, who hasn't talked on it so far, I'm just being completely honest ... is Ice Cube," Wright claimed. Cube left N.W.A. in 1989 over royalties disputes, saying that he wasn't getting his fair share. "You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn't spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them," Wright explained.

Wright continued, saying that Cube's son, actor O'Shea Jackson, even spoke to his dad on her behalf over his hesitance to be involved. "He actually told me that Ice Cube was willing. He was gonna do whatever for me, and he was down," she said. "Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he's been ducking and dodging." Wright said that it was "weird" that Cube was willing to talk to other outlets about her father, but not her.

"To be honest, I don't know why Ice Cube wouldn't talk about my dad with me," she said. "I don't know because again, he's been on many platforms large and small, you know talking about Eazy-E. So I really don't know. I don't have the answer. We'd have to ask him." Wright's documentary, A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies, alleges that Eazy-E was murdered. In the Kickstarter trailer, Suge Knight is shown laughing about weaponized AIDs injections in an interview.

Dr. Dre and Ice Cube previously addressed the breakdown of N.W.A. in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 ahead of the release of the film Straight Outta Compton. "I had met with him a few months before he died, and we had talked about getting back together," Cube explained. "And at the time, our feud had died down, and him and Dre was still at odds, so I was like, 'If you can get Dre to do it, I'm ready.'"