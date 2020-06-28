Ice Cube Weighs in With His Own Stimulus Plan, and Fans Quickly Got on Board

Rapper and actor Ice Cube offered his own idea for the next stimulus relief plan, telling his fans that it might be "time to fight against paying taxes." The Ride Along star was responding to a new TIME Magazine report that most of the money in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed into law went to wealthy Americans and institutions. The law did include a one-time stimulus check sent directly to Americans, but that only made up a small part of it. Ice Cube's followers embraced his idea.

"They always steal our money. Maybe it’s time to fight against paying taxes at all," Ice Cube, born O'Shea Jackson, tweeted Saturday afternoon. The N.W.A. rapper included a link to the TIME report on the CARES Act's impact three months after it passed. According to the magazine, many of the measures lawmakers put in place to make sure the help went to those in need have not been put into effect. While there was oversight on the $500 billion Federal Reserve program, the rest of the $1.7 trillion was not put under the same scrutiny.

One part of the CARES Act that came under the most scrutiny is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was meant to help small businesses. The law defined a "small business" as a company with up to 500 employees, which led to controversial reports like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack receiving loans and both returning them. In April, the Los Angeles Lakers received a $4.6 million loan, but returned it. When PPP first launched, the $350 billion fund was used up in two weeks.