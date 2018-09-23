Drake Reportedly Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Drake is facing a sudden and serious illness, causing him to cancel two concerts in Miami this weekend.

The rapper finally addressed his canceled tour dates on Sunday in a post on his Instagram Story. Judging by the text, he may have been hospitalized — or at least under the care of a team of medical professionals. Drake was supposed to perform at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday and Saturday, and at first his representatives blamed the cancellations on production issues, according to TMZ. Now, he is speaking for himself.



“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows,” he wrote. “I got so ill so fast I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us.”

Drake then thanked the medical staff that treated him through the sudden illness. He did not specify whether he was at a hospital or he was being seen on a house call, though the presence of multiple doctors seemed to imply a true medical facility.

“Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care. Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return.”

Finally, Drake thanked a higher power for helping him through the illness and propeling him forward, as always.

“Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue,” he wrote, adding a prayer hand emoji. “On we go!”

Drake has been on the road since the end of July, with relatively little time off between shows. He has a packed schedule between now and the end of November as well, making full recovery a tough prospect. His next show is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 24 in New Orleans, Louisiana, though if he has been hospitalized then the travel alone could be difficult for him.

Drake is still playing songs from Scorpion, his fifth studio album which was released at the end of June. He is also still travelling with Migos as part of their “Aubrey and the Three Migos” co-headlining tour. The Atlanta-based group is out in support of their latest record, Culture II, and they have found unique ways to feature Drake in their set while jumping in on his as well.

