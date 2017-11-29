DMX Recorded a Rap Version of ‘Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer’

Beloved reindeer Rudolph is dipping his hooves into a new music genre, putting a different spin on a Christmas classic.

American rapper DMX has released an official version of “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer,” taking the Yuletide favorite into the world of rap. The song, released as part of Spotify’s Singles Holiday playlist, delivers a much rougher take on the original than what people are used to, but that hasn’t stopped social media from instantly feeling the Christmas magic.

“DMX remixing Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer has really got me in the Christmas spirit,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“DMX just released an official cover of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and now my day is officially a 10/10,” said another.

“The fact that DMX made a cover of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is possibly my favourite thing this year,” user Freddie BP wrote.

DMX’s remix first became a thing back in 2012 when he appeared on radio station Power 105.1 and was asked to cover the Yuletide tune.