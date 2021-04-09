DMX Was Smiling and Jamming to Michael Jackson in Final Video Before Death

✖

The last known video of DMX, published just days before his death, shows the rapper enjoying Michael Jackson's vocals in the car with his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom. She published the video on March 30, days before DMX suffered a heart attack on April 2. The "Party Up (Up In Here)" rapper died a week later, his family confirmed Friday morning. DMX was 50.

In the video Lindstrom published, DMX is shown singing along to "This Place Hotel (Heartbreak Hotel)," the single featured on The Jacksons' 1980 album Triumph. "He talking about record us rocking lol he too funny!!!" Lindstrom wrote in the caption. Lindstrom also posted a photo with DMX on March 27. "My fiance! I love u," she simply wrote in the caption.

DMX, who was born Earl Simmons in Mount Vernon, New York, died on Friday morning at the hospital in White Plains, New York. He suffered a heart attack on April 2, reportedly triggered by a drug overdose. He spent the last week in the hospital on life support. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement on Friday. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

"Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," his family continued. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

Before his death, DMX was working on new music. His latest song, "X Moves," surfaced overnight, and features contributions from funk legend Bootsy Collins, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice and Yes guitarist Steve Howe. During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this year, DMX said he recently recorded a track called "Skyscrapers" with U2 lead singer Bono. “It’s crazy,” DMX said about the song at the time, adding that it has a "Miami feel to it."

DMX had 15 children. Lindstrom is the mother of his youngest, son Exodus, 5. DMX and Lindstrom were engaged for two years before his death, with DMX proposing during Exodus's third birthday, reports Hollywoodlife. "This year has been full of surprises some good and some bad but hey it’s nothing that we can’t get through together as a couple, as a family," Lindstrom wrote on Instagram to mark DMX's 50th birthday in December. " I appreciate the type of father u are to exodus everybody sees a difference in u when it comes to that! The promises u made me about that u keep no matter what!”