DMX's New Song Released Overnight Prior to Death

After DMX's death was announced Friday by his family, the iconic rapper released a new song the night before, amid his hospitalization. The track is titled "X Moves" and features funk legend Bootsy Collins, as well as Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice and Yes guitarist Steve Howe. The song is a dark, catchy tune featuring DMX's unmistakable rhyme delivery over a snare-heavy beat and some ethereal guitar and synth sounds.

The song comes one week after DMX was hospitalized while unresponsive, after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest. There were rumors he'd suffered a drug overdose, but those have been unconfirmed at this time. "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," read an initial statement from DMX's family. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

It was later reported that DMX had little to no brain function and that he had to be revived three different times by medical personnel. A source close to the situation told ET that medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital". The source then added, "This is a very difficult time for the family. They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode."

Most recently, DMX was the victim of false death rumors, when "RIP DMX" began trending on social media on Thursday evening. The rumor seems to have started when a friend of the rapper claimed in an Instagram post that he was dead. They later retracted their statement, but much of the internet was already convinced of the rapper's death.

In response, DMX's manager issued a video statement, saying, "Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night."

The statement continued, "You will be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I ask is just please, stop with the rumors. He is still alive, and he is on life support."

However, DMX died Friday afternoon at the age of 50, with his family making the announcement in a statement confirmed by PEOPLE, BET and Entertainment Tonight. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."