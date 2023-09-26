DJ Don Crescendo Dies in Stabbing

Chicago DJ Don Crescendo, a fixture of the city's queer nightlife scene, has died. The artist, whose real name was Rodney Donavan Taylor and who used he/him and they/them pronouns, and his neighbor were fatally stabbed in their apartment building on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to Block Club Chicago. Taylor was 28.

After responding to reports of a stabbing in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. local time, officers discovered Taylor and 55-year-old James Traven suffering from multiple stabbed wounds. Both men were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where Traven was pronounced dead. Taylor, who was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, died from his injuries days later. Police ruled both deaths homicides.

The circumstances surrounding the two men's deaths remain unclear at this time. Although Taylor and Traven were neighbors in the Avondale apartment complex, it is not known if they knew each other. Police said it is also unclear if a third party was involved in the fatal stabbings or if the two men attacked each other. It is also not known in whose apartment the attack occurred. There is no further information available at this time.

Originally from South Carolina, Taylor was well-known in Chicago's queer nightlife scene, having debuted his career in 2016 with the album Rough. It was followed by Raw and Ready, and in 2022, per NME, Taylor released two singles, "Again" and "Hot Right Now." The beloved DJ performed at venues including Smartbar, Podlasie Club, and The Promontory and frequently staged queer nights in the city, such as Late Nite and The Hookup Party. He was known for his edits of Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, and Beyonce.

A GoFundMe page created to help cover the costs of Taylor's funeral and family costs has raised more than $50,000, with many mourning Taylor's loss. The page noted that Taylor's "community spanned across the country, and he deeply loved growing roots in Chicago over the past few years. Known to some as his musical alias Don Crescendo, to others as an unforgettably brilliant friend, to his family as a caring oldest son, and to everyone as a loving, generous, and laughter-inspiring person, Donovan left an indelible impression on everyone he met." Taylor's funeral took place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Zion Caanan Baptist Church, the page said.