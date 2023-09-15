1 Dead After Shooting Near Sexyy Red Music Video Shoot

Sexyy Red has confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred Thursday night near the location of her latest music video. One person was killed and another wounded when a suspect opened fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. and then fled the scene. According to TMZ, Sexyy Red "was filming the music video with a bunch of extras at Oakland Park Flea Market in the afternoon when somebody pulled a gun nearby and started firing."

One victim, who was fatally struck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. There was no information available about their condition."One of the victims was found at the gas station and the other at the flea market," WPLG Local 10 reported. "Broward Sheriff's deputies spent several hours investigating, focusing their activity on a Chevron gas station while also taping off several businesses." Police allegedly arrested two people on camera for Local 10.

Here's what we know about the shooting on Sexyy Red's video set that left 2 injured, 1 dead: https://t.co/6rGdKxeF6x — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2023

A statement was posted by Sexyy Red, 25, across three Instagram Stories on Friday morning around 2:30 a.m., which read: "I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded. But i gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc s— is not true, at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set."

"Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn't on my set. [I'm] secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff's Office to hire off-duty's to make sure everyone was safe." "We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period. I'm just trying to work hard, make good music, connect with my fans. Please don't try to twist narratives and put this on a b—."

According to the source-cited story published by Local 10 at 11:16 p.m. Thursday night, authorities still had not "provided any official information regarding the shooting, suspects or arrests" at that time. Following the report of the shooting, Sexyy Red shared footage that showed her seated in a moving vehicle surrounded by cop cars with their lights flashing in the distance. "I got all police escorts they goin crazy," she wrote. The clip shows her telling her 1.8 million Instagram followers, "They're not playing, I got all this security."