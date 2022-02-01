Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Breaks Top Billboard Hot 100 Record With Wildly Popular Song

Disney’s Encanto soundtrack is smashing records as the surprise hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” becomes the first Disney movie song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” in 1993. The entire Encanto album has been a success, remaining on top of the Billboard 200 chart for the third time in four weeks.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” breaks an overall Billboard record for credited lead singers as well, as no song with so many has ever hit No. 1 on the chart. The track credits six performers individually – Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigral), Diane Guerrero (Isabel Madrigal), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel Madrigal) – as well as the Encanto cast. This beats out the previous record by one credited lead.

Billboard also pointed out that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the first Hot 100 chart-topper to have been written by a solo writer in more than four years, with the honor most recently going to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” It’s also Miranda’s first chart-topping song, despite his success with Hamilton and In the Heights. It’s also only the second time a Disney song has ever reached No. 1, with “A Whole New World” marking the first, and popular Frozen song “Let It Go” only ever reaching No. 5 despite its popularity.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” unseated Adele’s “Easy on Me” to take the No. 1 spot at the top of the Hot 100 chart after 10 weeks in the highest spot. “Easy on Me” is now sitting at No. 2 on the chart, but still topped the Radio Songs chart with 94.6 million audience impressions for the week and 14.1 million streams, according to Billboard.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” meanwhile, has gotten very little radio play despite its popularity, bringing in just 1.5 million radio airplay audience impressions in comparison. However, the song makes it for it with a massive 34.9 million streams in the U.S., also trending on TikTok as a popular sound.