How Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Encanto’ Directors’ Families Inspired the Hit Disney Movie (Exclusive Clip)

Encanto has become an undeniable hit movie for Disney, and now, in an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film’s directors explain how their families inspired the animated film. Co-director’s Bryon Howard and Jared Bush worked with Miranda, as well as a number of other individuals, to craft the magical story of the Madrigal family, all of whom have some incredible power, even if some of them haven’t discovered theirs just yet. In a new clip promoting the movie’s upcoming home entertainment release, Howard, Bush and Miranda share their story of creating the idea behind the film.

In the clip, Howard explains that he and Bush had been discussing working on a new project together and that Bush was close with Miranda, so the two of them brought him in to brainstorm as well. “In getting to know each other, we found out that all three of us had large, crazy, extended families,” Howard explains in the PopCulture exclusive. This became the starting point, and the three of them ran with the idea of putting together a movie “about a big extended family” with several important and eccentric members “We really wanted to say, ‘What happens if we can capture the complexity of a family,’” Miranda says of the film’s roots.

“I think, especially in Latin cultures, family is so important,” the In the Heights goes on to share. “I come from a big family. Everyone I know comes from big families. So, we wanted to be able to capture that complexity in an animated world.” Miranda then adds, “That was the beginning of our journey with Encanto… just sharing stories about our families.”

Elaborating a little more, Howard says, “The idea of perspective in your family is what Encanto is all about,” Howard adds. “You’re grandmother experienced so much that you just were not around for. You’re very much alike, in many, many ways, but your experiences have been very different.” Bush, who also co-wrote the film, interjects how “families are wonderful” even if they are “complicated.” But as he concludes, “being honest about family is really important.”

While Miranda is not a featured cast member of Encanto, the film boasts an impressive roster of stars, including Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Diane Guerrero, among others. Encanto is currently streaming on Disney+, and is available now on major digital platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video. The movie releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 8 and will include a sing-along movie version, never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes.