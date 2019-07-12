Did Lil Wayne Just Quit Co-Headlining Tour With Blink-182 While on Stage?

Is Lil Wayne leaving his co-headlining tour with Blink-182? The rapper walked off stage at a Virginia concert Thursday night after telling fans that he was unhappy with the arrangement. But he took to Twitter Friday to reassure his fans all was well.

“Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!” Lil Wayne tweeted early Friday afternoon.

The “Got Money” rapper was just four songs and 20 minutes into his set on Thursday when he suggested an end to the already odd pop-punk band/rapper combination tour, which is only two weeks in.

Before leaving the stage in Bristow, Virginia, Lil Wayne thanked the band for including him in the tour before telling the crowd, “This might be my last night.”

“Hold on. I just want the people to know — if you’re wondering, please forgive me,” the 36-year-old rapper said in a video filmed by an audience member. “But I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many — you know … that’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway.”

“This might be my last night though, let’s go,” he added.

wow lil wayne quit the tour with blink-182 (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/2VeyZccAPK — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) July 12, 2019

Concert-goers took to social media to react to the baffling turn of events, with many voicing their displeasure at the rapper’s short set.

“Wow, [Lil Wayne] just said this maybe his last night in the Blink 182 tour. Cited the lack of rap fans/his fans,” one Twitter user wrote on Thursday.

“[Lil Wayne] just dissed everyone saying this might have to be his last night on this tour Pretty Much because we aren’t good enough for him! Honey you are the odd ball out here, you decided to play between @NeckDeepUK and @blink182,” another wrote.

“I think Lil Wayne just quit the Blink 182 tour. (Yes, that’s the same show) Played for like 20 mins,” wrote WAMU 88.5 reporter Jordan Pascale.

But after he confirmed his involvement in the future of the show, fans praised him on Twitter.

“2 words you’ll never hear.. Wayne quit!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Isn’t Wayne the GOAT of GOATS,” someone else gushed.

The North American leg of the Live Nation-produced tour began in Columbus, Ohio last month and is scheduled to continue into September. The tour is set to stop in Bangor, Maine on Saturday night — complete with Lil Wayne.