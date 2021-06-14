Destiny's Child Fans Defending One of Their Hits From Being Canceled Nearly 20 Years Later
The classic Destiny's Child song "Cater 2 U" is getting a second look by fans who think the lyrics are problematic. The 2005 song, which features Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams singing about women wanting to serve their love interests, started trending on Twitter after people started calling out the song as perpetuating an unhealthy and uneven relationship dynamic.
The song includes lyrics like, "My life would be purposeless without you," and "Let me help you/Take off your shoes/Untie your shoe strings/Take off your cufflinks/What you wanna eat, boo?/Let me feed you/Let me run your bathwater/Whatever you desire, I’ll supply ya." But while some people were ready to write the song off as sexist and outdated, there were plenty of Destiny's Child fans ready to defend it.
Even Williams weighed in, sharing a video as a cartoon character named Marleen: "My name is Marleen, and I just read y’all wanna cancel ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child," she said in the playful video. "Oh, honey, you didn’t deserve who you were catering to, and you gave your pearls to swine. Don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child uh uh." Keep scrolling to see the discussion play out on Twitter.
'One of My Fav Songs'
One of the most popular tweets about the issue came from a user who said that instead of "canceling" "Cater 2 U," people should cancel "catering to the wrong one" in relationships.
Ladies, we are not canceling “Cater 2 U” , we’re canceling catering to the wrong one 😉— Your Royal Thighness 🌻🖤👌🏾 (@iRoyalThighness) June 14, 2021
hold on who i gotta fight cause that’s one of my fav songs— ❀ mimi ❀ (@mochagf) June 14, 2021
Defending Michelle
Others defended the song purely for Williams' verse in it, in which the singer croons, "I wanna give you my breath, my strength, my will to you/That's the least I can do/Let me cater to you/Through the good, the bad/The ups and the downs/I'll still be here for you."
Y’all want to cancel Cater 2 u, when Michelle gave us one of the best verse of her career ? 🙄 Really ? pic.twitter.com/llVz1PcSxP— Mugiwara⁷ no Yoncé⁴🤴🏾🐝💜 (@mugiwaranoyonce) June 14, 2021
The Memes Roll In
Once the discourse kicked off, the memes started rolling in, with people joking that the "feminism [leaves their] body" when the bop begins to play and others preparing to argue in internet court for its validity.
Me omw to court to defend cater 2 u pic.twitter.com/17g5Hkg8ne— Tt (@tvrisq) June 14, 2021
the feminism leaving my body when cater 2 u starts playing pic.twitter.com/WmSn2GMyWh— deven (@devbabe_) June 14, 2021
Gen Z Gets Blamed
Many millennial and Gen X listeners blamed Gen Z for the discourse, calling the younger generation "too sensitive" for what they thought was them getting offended by the song.
It’s 2021 and people are already canceling destiny’s child for their song cater 2 u. This is generation is too sensitive it’s not that deep. pic.twitter.com/vtKRReixom— Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) June 14, 2021
watching these gen z babies all up in adult business trying to cancel cater 2 u is why twitter was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/Eyu9T3mbQ4— blackcatbone (@adiavictoria) June 14, 2021
All the Way Back
Still others were confused why a song that came out in 2005 was even becoming the topic of conversation so many years later.
I googled Cater 2 U and there’s really articles about revisiting it in 2021. 😂— Dean. (@OmarDeanII) June 14, 2021
Can someone help me understand why we are tryna cancel Cater 2 U 🤨 a song that happened like 16/17 years ago😭😭— Babygirl_chi😌🤎💸✨ (@savagery_chi_) June 14, 2021
Joking
People who had seen the commentary evolve from the start pointed out that the initial comments about "Cater 2 U" appeared to be made in a joking way, making the backlash towards them comical in and of itself.
I just know y’all not really taking the cater 2 u joke seriously or getting offended 😂😂😂— F A I T H💋 (@Alexzandria29) June 14, 2021
People really tryna cancel destiny’s child “cater 2 u” — that’s wild — I thought we was just joking lmao— ✨Sweet PEA✨ (@LoveAmazonian) June 14, 2021
Is This Actually Happening?
Many Destiny's Child fans added that they had seen more tweets about the backlash to "canceling" the song than they saw people actually wanting to cancel it, leading them to wonder if there actually was anything happening or another internet joke getting blown out of proportion.
everybody’s saying people are trying to cancel cater 2 u but the only tweets i’ve seen about it are people whining about people trying to cancel cater 2 u not people actually calling for a cancellation so…. pic.twitter.com/Cz4fMHJYSh— the donghyuck print (@potaylortotstoo) June 14, 2021
I don’t think one single person wants to cancel Cater 2 U. I’ve seen far more coverage of people calling for cancellation than actual people actually calling for cancellation 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nSmclTP1Dl— rene (@stillrene) June 14, 2021