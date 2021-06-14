Destiny's Child Fans Defending One of Their Hits From Being Canceled Nearly 20 Years Later

The classic Destiny's Child song "Cater 2 U" is getting a second look by fans who think the lyrics are problematic. The 2005 song, which features Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams singing about women wanting to serve their love interests, started trending on Twitter after people started calling out the song as perpetuating an unhealthy and uneven relationship dynamic.

The song includes lyrics like, "My life would be purposeless without you," and "Let me help you/Take off your shoes/Untie your shoe strings/Take off your cufflinks/What you wanna eat, boo?/Let me feed you/Let me run your bathwater/Whatever you desire, I’ll supply ya." But while some people were ready to write the song off as sexist and outdated, there were plenty of Destiny's Child fans ready to defend it.

Michelle Williams shared a post on Instagram

Even Williams weighed in, sharing a video as a cartoon character named Marleen: "My name is Marleen, and I just read y’all wanna cancel ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child," she said in the playful video. "Oh, honey, you didn’t deserve who you were catering to, and you gave your pearls to swine. Don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child uh uh." Keep scrolling to see the discussion play out on Twitter.