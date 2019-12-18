Demi Lovato Gets Powerful New Tattoo Fans Think Is a Reference to Her Overdose

Demi Lovato has officially gotten herself some brand new ink. And as her fans have noted, her new tattoo may just be one of the singer’s most meaningful pieces yet.

About a year and a half after she suffered an overdose, Lovato has gotten a new tattoo that seemingly references that difficult period in her life. On Instagram, the “Confident” singer showed off a neck tattoo that showcased the word “Survivor” in beautiful cursive.

The tattoo artist who did Lovato’s ink, Doctor Woo, showcased the piece on Instagram, writing that he did the tat “on a real one.”

“this looks amazing and the meaning behind it? makes me so emotional,” one fan wrote about the ink. “@ddlovato i’m proud of you!”

“So so proud!!!!! That’s my warrior @ddlovato,” another fan wrote.

As previously mentioned, Lovato’s new ink comes about a year and a half after she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing an overdose. Five months after the July 2018 emergency, on New Year’s Eve, the singer spoke out to her fans and detailed how grateful she was to be alive, a note that immediately ties back to her recent tattoo.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, per E! News. “Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

Days before her Instagram Story message, Lovato addressed some rumors about herself on Twitter. And she had a bold message for anyone who wants to “literally make up stuff.”

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she wrote, again, per E! News. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Any ‘source’ out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the s–t I see is soooooo inaccurate. So, newsflash: your ‘sources’ are wrong.”

Following this ordeal, it seems like Lovato is on a positive path. Not only is she focusing on her own well-being, but she’s reportedly working on new music and has also gotten back to her acting roots with a stint on Will & Grace.