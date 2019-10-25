DC Talk Member TobyMac’s Son Truett Foster McKeehan Dies Unexpectedly at 21

DC Talk member Kevin “TobyMac” McKeehan’s son Truett Foster McKeehan has died unexpectedly at the age of 21. A representative for the family confirmed the news to ET, issuing a statement that read, “Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Cause of death has not been determined.” Sometime later the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office issued its own statement to The Tennessean, explaining, “Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

Truett was an aspiring rapper who had worked with his father multiple times, as well as had been pursuing his own career.

Following the tragic news, many fans and friends of the gospel music star took to social media to mourn the untimely loss of his eldest child.

Devastated & heartbroken for @tobymac his wife Amanda & his family. I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose a child. They absolutely need our prayers. Just like Arron & Hur lifted up the hands of Moses in battle, we need to lift this family up and be there for them through prayer. — Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) October 24, 2019

“So my favorite childhood artist, TobyMac, just lost his oldest son, Truett, at the age of 21. I remember how on every album Toby made, he would let his son make at least 1 track on it, even back when he was just a toddler,” one fan tweeted. “Toby, I can’t even fathom what you’re going through…but I believe God’s got you, brother.”

“My heart joins a multitude in prayerful grief over the McKeehan’s loss of their son Truett,” someone else offered, “[Tobymac,] you and your entire family have given so much to lift others, now we join to lift you, even if from afar. We are with you and for you.”

Our prayers are with @TobyMac, a longtime friend of the ministry, as he grieves the loss of his oldest son. We pray that God’s Word is a comfort to his family during this difficult time. “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” —Psalm 34:18 pic.twitter.com/6wqGWsmpAE — BGEA (@BGEA) October 24, 2019

“I am mourning with you today [TobyMac,] and am praying for God to make his presence known to you and your family today. Peace to all,” one last fan shared.