Dave Grohl References His ‘Broken Bones’ in Foo Fighters Tour Postponement Due to Coronavirus

The Foo Fighters are the latest touring act to postpone their upcoming concert dates in response to concerns about coronavirus. The band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, has been known to power through shows despite personal injury, as he did in 2015 at a gig in Gothenburg, Sweden when he broke his leg after falling off the stage and still finished the show. However, as PEOPLE noted, he and his band are keeping fans’ safety in mind for now, though they promised those dates will be rescheduled.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off? Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another,” the statement read. “We f-in’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check s-.”

“The album is done, and it’s f-in’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go,” he continued. “The SECOND we are given the go-ahead, we’ll come tear s- up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands.”

Foo Fighters are postponing dates on the upcoming Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/QlFoVE5oOe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 16, 2020

Along with The Foo Fighters, a number of other performers have put their tours on hold to help discourage large social gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton and several others have all postponed their spring tour dates. Additionally, a number of major music festivals have either been canceled or rescheduled, including SXSW, The Stagecoach Music Festival and Coachella.

As more events get put on the back burner, a number of local governments have ordered non-essential businesses, including bars, restaurants and gyms to close down until further notice.

Back in January, Grohl also spoke out on the loss of Rush drummer Neil Peart, who passed away from brain cancer at the age of 67.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock ‘n’ roll,” the statement began. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming but also his beautiful words.”