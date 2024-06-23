Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters were performing in London over the weekend, right on the same day Taylor Swift descended on Wembley Stadium for her massive Eras Tour stop. According to Us Weekly, Grohl used the overlapping performances to have a little fun during the show.

"I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she's on her Eras Tour," Grohl told the crowd at London Stadium, leading to some booing in the crowd. "I'm telling you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."

"So we like to call our tour 'The Errors Tour' because I feel like we've had more than a few eras and more than a few f-king errors as well," Grohl added. Why would they have errors? Well the frontman continues by saying it is because "they actually play live."

"What? [I'm] just saying," Grohl continued. "We're a live band. You guys like live rock 'n' roll music, right?" The crowd enthusiastically cheered as Grohl added that these attendees "came to the right f-king place."

If you've followed Grohl at all, you know this is all in fun. Still, Us Weekly says they reached out for comment and noted that Swift didn't publicly respond. It would just be silly to assume Grohl is automatically taking aim at the pop sensation.

Swift did address some general hate and the haters who make it during her show over the weekend. "[While] thinking about [playing eight shows at Wembley], you think about just being grateful for all the people who wanted this for you – and that's all of you here tonight," Swift says from the stage during her acoustic portion. "You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I'll spend forever trying to thank you for that, but then on the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s-t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher."

She has also demonstrated that she is actually playing live and the show is a live show, it is just a well-oiled machine at this point. Us Weekly points out that Swift actually stopped the concert mid-song when she noticed fans who need assistance. "This is such an incredible crowd [and] we have so many different people who made plans to be with us tonight. ... We need some help right at the end of the ramp," she said at Friday's show.