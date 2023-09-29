Aerosmith Cancels All 2023 Tour Dates Due to Steven Tyler's Fractured Larynx

Aerosmith has canceled all of their 2023 tour dates, due to singer Steven Tyler's fractured larynx. On Friday, the iconic rock band shared the news on Instagram, writing, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential," the statement continued. "As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more." In his own statement, Tyler added, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

The band went on to note that "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates." They also explained that "refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."

Earlier this month, Aerosmith postponed a few dates of their farewell tour, and were planning to resume concerts on Oct. 11. "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler said in a statement at the time. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Aerosmith isn't the only rock band having to cancel shows due to illness lately. Earlier in September, Guns N' Roses canceled a concert at the last second, due to an "unspecified illness." The show was set to kick off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. According to local news affiliate Fox 2 St. Louis, the band made the announcement on Friday, after the concert staging had already been set up.

"Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert," the Cardinals office stated. "You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced." The statement added, "Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund."