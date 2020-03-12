Chris Stapleton's March Concert Dates Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Chris Stapleton has made the difficult decision to postpone several of his shows on his All-American Road Show Tour. The impacted dates all occur in March, and Stapleton vows he will return to the same cities at a later date. Stapleton shared the disappointing news on social media in a joint statement he wrote with his wife, Morgane.

"We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause," Stapleton said as part of his announcement. "Please know these decisions are not made lightly and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us."

Fans had mixed reactions to Stapleton's post, with some sharing their disappointment, while other's offering the singer their support and understanding.

"Chris. We all agree with your decision," wrote one fan. "This is extremely responsible of you. God bless."

"Heartbroken!" one person posted. "We were supposed to see you tonight in Austin."

Thank you!!!!!" said another. "I wanted to see you tonight but was worried about the risk. Thanks for postponing."

Stapleton's announcement comes shortly after Dan + Shay announced that they were postponing the remaining dates on the spring leg of their headlining The (Arena) Tour, also due to coronavirus concerns.

"Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make," Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared in a statement. "After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.

"Thank you all for your patience and understanding," they continued. "It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there."

