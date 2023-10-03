'90s Rock Band Postpones Reunion Tour Just Days Before First Concert

Porno for Pyros, Perry Farrell's new band formed after Jane's Addiction disbanded, has postponed its fall 2023 reunion tour. "Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we've also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows," the band revealed on social media. "Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time."

Despite not yet announcing rescheduled tour dates, Porno for Pyros confirmed that the shows will be moved to "a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished." "In the upcoming weeks," the band promised to share new music as well as tour dates.

Ahead of Jane's Addiction's scheduled headlining performance at Florida's Welcome to Rockville, the band canceled the concert because guitarist Dave Navarro suffered from COVID-19 symptoms. Porno for Pyros stepped up to replace them, and for the first time in 24 years, the band reunited for a concert. Although they have played a few festivals since then, Horns, Thorns en Halos was to be their first real tour since they broke up in 1998.

After a successful start in California in October, the tour was set to conclude six weeks later in Texas. The touring line-up, which consists of Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble, has also been working on new music, which is expected to be released this year, according to a press release from Live Nation.

Prior to going on hiatus in 1998, the band released two studio albums, Porno for Pyros (1993) and Good God's Urge (1996). The original line-up reunited in 2009 for a special event at Farrell's 50th birthday celebration, which was a one-off event. During the global COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, that era's line-up of the band (including Mike Watt) reunited for Lolla2020, a free YouTube broadcast event.

The members of Porno for Pyros continued working on new material together after the group's appearance, and Farrell and Perkins reunited Porno for Pyros in 2022 for their first large-scale public performance in more than 24 years, resulting in the reunion of the band at Welcome to Rockville which included the original line-up. Unlike Jane's Addiction's relatively straightforward rock shows, Porno for Pyros live shows heavily rely on props, extras, and special effects, including pyrotechnics to compliment their musical performance.