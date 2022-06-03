Dance Gavin Dance Singer Tilian Pearson Steps Away From Band Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

✖

Sacramento, California rockers Dance Gavin Dance have announced that their singer, Tilian Pearson, is stepping away from the band for a period of time, amid recent sexual misconduct allegations. In a statement posted to social media, the remaining band members explain the actions being taken in response to the allegations. "The recent allegations against Tilian are something we take very seriously, and we have been in deep discussion regarding the appropriate action," the statement begins.

The band continued, "Effective immediately, Tilian will be stepping away from the band in order to seek professional help. Jon, Will, Matt and Andrew will continue on with all currently scheduled tours." Notably, Dance Gavin Dance's longtime bass player, Tim Feerick, died suddenly in April, ahead of their next tour and new album. In their statement, the band explained that they "will also be proceeding with the release of Jackpot Juicer as planned. We all worked incredibly hard on this album, and it is also the last recorded body of work from Tim – we want to be sure we give it the full release attention that it deserves to honor his legacy."

Finally, Dance Gavin Dance concluded their statement by acknowledging the difficult and tense circumstances. "We know this is a very upsetting and trying situation for all those affected, and we ask people to be please be as understanding as possible while everyone works through this," that said. "We appreciate you always."

Earlier this week, allegations arose against Pearson from two women, both of whom accused him of coercive sexual behavior. Per Loudwire, the singer initially issued a denial, writing in part, "I take the subject of sexual assault seriously, and I want to firmly reiterate that there was no moment of anything happening that was not consensual. I understand that in a new sexual relationship, there is a period of figuring each other's preferences out, but there is not a doubt our physical contact ever crossed boundaries into anything resembling assault."

Pearson later issued an apology, via Reddit, to a user who detailed an account of misconduct during a sexual encounter. "I want to start by saying I'm truly sorry for what you have gone through. When I initially read the detailed account of the night from your perspective, I was stunned. To me, it was a consensual experience, both times when we were intimate. But I will not deny you of your truth and recognize that it has caused you a lot of emotional stress. I sincerely apologize for that."

Eventually concluding his statement, Pearson revealed, "I hold myself fully accountable for causing you this emotional pain. I will be entering an intensive therapy program to address this issue head on to become the healthiest, most responsible version of me, doing the work necessary to ensure this never happens again." All statements can be read in full at Loudwire, in addition to other allegations against Pearson that emerged following the original accusations.