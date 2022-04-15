Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Tim Feerick Dies Suddenly

✖

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance, has died suddenly. The band issued a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, revealing the tragic news. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. It is unclear how old Feerick was at the time of his death. "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," reads the statement posted to the band's Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The statement continues, "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss. We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them." The post also included a stage photo of Feerick from one of the band's past performances. Notably, the band was set to play Swanfest on April 23, ahead of a string of other tour dates, right before going out on the road with Coheed and Cambria this summer.

Feerick first joined Dance Gavin Dance in 2009, following the release of their third album, Happiness, only playing as a touring member at the time. In 2012, he was announced as a full-time, official member of the band. During his time with Dance Gavin Dance, Feerick contributed to five full-length albums: Acceptance Speech (2013), Instant Gratification (2015), Mothership (2016), Artificial Selection (2018), and Afterburner (2020).

In the wake of Ferrick's death, many Dance Gavin Dance fans have taken to social media to mourn the talented musician. "Tim was never a flashy individual on stage, but he had that presence about him that you couldn't help but turn your attention to him on stage," one fan tweeted. "A distinct sound that separated him from some of the best bassists to ever do it. A truly sad day for DGD fans around the world. RIP Tim."

"Devastating news. DGD has become my number one favorite band since stumbling upon their music, always made me happy when things weren't going well," someone else wrote. "My heart goes out to you guys & his family, rest easy Tim & thank you for making our lives dance the night away."

A third fan offered, "Nothing but support and love for the band. I am so sorry to hear what happened and will always have Tim to thank for an ear and a love for bass guitar. I hope all you boys are okay and wish y'all nothing but the best. Much love."