Craig Mack, Rapper From Diddy’s Label, Dies at 46

Former Bad Boy rapper Craig Mack has passed away at the age of 46 in his Walterboro, South Carolina home.

According to People, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey confirmed the news to reporters that Mack had passed away, seemingly from natural causes.

Mack leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

Back in the mid-1990s, Mack was signed to Bad Boy Records, the label famously owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In 1994, Mack put his debut album Project Funk da World, and dropped the hit single, “Flava in Ya Ear.”

He split from Bad Boy a couple of years late and released a second album, Operation: Get Down, in 1997.

Mack also contributed a song to the soundtrack for the Martin Lawrence and Danny DeVito film What’s the Worst That Could Happen? which featured him rapping over a sample the Frank Sinatra song, “High Hopes.”

Alvin Toney, the man who produced Project Funk da World spoke about Mack’s death to reporters, saying, “Nobody got to understand his story. I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

“God bless my friend. He was a good friend of mine,” Toney continued, insinuating that Mack had not been well for a while. “He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

After news of his passing was announced, many hip-hop and rap stars took to social media to share their sympathy.

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018

“Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You [stepped] away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that,” tweeted LL Cool J.

“I just got a disturbing phone call,” DJ Scratch (real name: George Spivey) commented on Instagram. “I cannot believe this dude is gone. He just reached out a couple of weeks ago for me to speak on his documentary about his life. Because Craig was my roadie on tour. He would set up & break down my turntables every night on tour. Rest In Peace Lil Bro.”

Both Biz Markie and Funkmaster Flex also shared messages on Instagram, with Markie writing “R.I.P TO MY MAIN MAN CRAIG MACK ANOTHER GREAT ONE GONE,” and Flex adding, “Rest In Peace! Good brother… [Craig Mack].”