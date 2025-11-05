Country Singer Falls Off Stage During Show

Gavin Adcock quite literally fell off the “Deep End” at a concert last week in Canada.

The country singer was performing the 2023 hit song “Deep End” while shirtless at a Winnipeg, Canada concert last Wednesday night when he fell in the crowd.

A TikTok video captured by a fan at the concert shows the singer moving stage right as he begins the song’s chorus, which goes, “And I’ve been keeping up with the demons of this world.”

As he finishes the line, he can be seen tripping and falling into the crowd, losing his cowboy hat in the commotion. He didn’t seem to be affected too harshly, though, as he got right back up and finished the chorus. “Yeah, I’m off the deep end,” he sang as he got back up, rather humorously.

“The fan who posted the video captioned the clip, “@GavinAdcockMusic hope you’re good after that fall, few too many [beer emoji]” said the video’s caption.

“It happens,” Adcock responded, alongside two hang loose emojis.

The country singer’s tour continues on November 10 in San Marcos, Texas, before he subsequently heads to Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.