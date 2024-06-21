Country Music Star Sets Solo Album After Leaving His Band: Old Crow Medicine Show's Willie Watson Announces Self-Titled LP

Country music star Willie Watson has set a release date for his debut solo album, after leaving his band, Old Crow Medicine Show, most famous for their song "Wagon Wheel." This week, Watson announced that his self-titled LP will drop on September 13th.

Along with the new album announcement, Watson — who helped found Old Crow Medicine Show in the late '90s — also released the first single, "Real Love," and its accompanying video, directed by Joseph Wasilewski. The video follows Willie and his wife Mindy as they slow dance through significant places in their relationship.

"'Real Love' is a love song I wrote for my wife," Watson said in a press release. "It kinda turned out to be the story of my life and it's clear now that she's standing in the center of everything. We've been looking for each other for a long time and now we can't even remember all the struggle it took to get here."

"After 30 years of playing music professionally – this is my debut album," Watson added. "This record is me beating the devil, or the story of what finally did it anyway. I didn't make any specific pact or anything but I know we've been tangled up most of my life. Now that he's gone I can love myself again."

Watson recorded his debut album in Los Angeles with producers Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) and Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) and with a crack band of players including Paul Kowert on bass (Punch Brothers), Dylan Day on guitar (Jenny Lewis, Nick Hakim), Benmont Tench on keys (The Heartbreakers), Jason Boesel on drums (Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis), and new massive talent Sami Braman on fiddle.

Next month, Watson will head out on a major North American tour running through December, after first playing the The Trails End Music Festival in June. A full list of tour dates is below, with the bulk of them on sale Friday, June 21st at 10AM local. Find tickets here.

TOUR DATES:

June 28-29 – Etna, CA – The Trails End Music Festival

July 18 – Exeter, NH – The Word Barn

July 19 – Portland, ME – State Theater *

July 20 – Trumansberg, NY – Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival

July 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena

July 25 – Burlington, VT – Nectar's

July 26 – Hiram, ME – Ossipee Valley Music Festival

Aug 22 – Salt Spring Island, BC – Pitchfork Social

Aug 23 – Victoria, BC – The Orillia Street Music Hall

Sept 21 – Lyons, CO – Planet Bluegrass

Sept 25 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theater

Sept 28 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

Sept 29 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Oct 1 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

Oct 2 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

Oct 4 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

Oct 5 – Green Lake, WI – Thrasher Opera House

Oct 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Pico Union Project

Nov 1 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

Nov 2 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theater & Music Hall

Nov 3 – Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage

Nov 6 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Nov 7 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

Nov 8 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Nov 9 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

Nov 11 – Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge

Nov 12 – Bozeman, MT – The Rialto

Nov 15 – Fort Collins, CO – The Coast

Nov 16 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Nov 19 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

Nov 20 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant *

Nov 21 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom West *

Nov 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

Nov 23 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium *

Dec 3 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Dec 4 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle Music Hall

Dec 6 – Washington DC – Union Stage

Dec 7 – Charlottesville, Va – The Southern

Dec 8 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

Dec 10 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Dec 12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Dec 13 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

Dec 14 – Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre

* supporting Old Crow Medicine Show