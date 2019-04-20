Coachella 2019: How to Watch Second Weekend Livestream

Music lovers who cannot attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California still have a chance to see the second weekend’s performances thanks to a live stream on the festival’s YouTube channel.

Only a curated group of performances will be included in the live stream. Performers on the Friday night line-up include Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae, DJ Snake, The 1975, Anderson .Paak and Jaden Smith.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The weekend will come to an end with Ariana Grande performing. She ended the first weekend with a 23-song, four-act marathon show that included appearances from Nicki Minaj, and Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez of *NSYNC. She performed many of her more recent hits, including “God Is A Woman,” “7 Rings,” “Dangerous Woman,” “Thank U, Next” and “No Tears Left To Cry.” Diddy and Mase also joined her for a cover of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, other performers confirmed for the live-stream this weekend include Grande, Nocturnal Sunshine, Perfume and recent Saturday Night Live performer Tame Impala.

Grande’s performance was not without some controversy. According to Variety, she was paid $8 million for the gig, which was double what Beyonce was paid for her now-legendary 2018 performance.

LeRoy Bennett, Grande’s set designer and the CEO of Seven Design Works, told The Hollywood Reporter that the cosmic theme of the show will set the stage for her upcoming Sweetener World Tour.

“We wanted to keep the branding of what the tour is and mix it up just a little bit to fit the festival parameters. Because [for] Coachella, people buy the tickets not knowing who the artists are,” Bennett told THR. “So you have to kind of approach performing at Coachella in a way that you’re presenting a show that’s who you are, but to a crowd that may or may not be your fans. It’s a really interesting challenge.”

“Because Beyoncé came in last year and did her thing and kind of set the bar, basically Coachella becomes a competition, which is ridiculous,” Bennett continued. “And artists who are strong should just come in and do their own thing and just be who they are. And that’s pretty much what Ariana has done. There’s not like there’s a bunch of gags. She’s being Ariana and singing and doing her thing.”

For those who will also miss the Coachella live stream, Grande’s Sweetener tour kicks off on April 25 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Grande will then be on the road almost non-stop until October, when the tour ends on Oct. 13 in Switzerland.

This week, Netflix released Beyonce: Homecoming, a two-hour in-depth documentary about how Beyonce’s Coachella performances came together.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG