Mick Jagger Has COVID-19, Rolling Stones Tour Date Postponed

The Rolling Stones were forced to postpone at least one show in their 60th-anniversary tour after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The group was scheduled to perform at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam Monday night. The Stones' summer European tour kicked off in Madrid on June 1.

"The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger resting positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium," the group's statement read. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority." The show will be rescheduled and tickets will be honored on the new date.

The 60th-anniversary tour includes several days off between performances. The Stones' next concert is scheduled for June 17 at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland. They also have a show in Milan on June 21 and London on June 25. A handful of shows are scheduled for July, with performances in Belgium, France, Austria, and Sweden planned. Steve Jordan serves as the Stones' drummer, following the death of founding member Charlie Watts last year. Jordan also performed with the band in the U.S. last fall.

The tour started with a big surprise on June 1 at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The Stones performed "Out of Time" live for the first time. The song appeared on the U.K. version of their 1966 album Aftermath and was a big hit for Chris Farlowe. The Rolling Stones' version was finally released in the U.S. on the 1967 album Flowers and another version appeared on the 1975 album Metamorphosis. The song was featured in the 1978 movie Coming Home and Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Over the weekend, another '60s rock legend had to postpone his tour. Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr put the June dates for the 2022 All Starr Band tour on hold because Edgar Winter and former Toto guitarist Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID-19. The shows will be rescheduled for September.

"We are so sorry to let the fans down," Starr, 81, said Saturday. "It's been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can't wait to be back in the Fall."