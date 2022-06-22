Martha Stewart Tests Positive for COVID-19

Martha Stewart announced on Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The TV icon was sad to say that she will not be able to attend a couple of upcoming events she had scheduled. Commenters shared their well-wishes and concerns for 80-year-old Stewart considering the severity of the virus in some cases.

Stewart shared a video that seemed to be from the event she had to miss out on -- a garden party promoting the Mario Badescu Skin Care product line that Stewart was supposed to host. She wrote: "I'm sad to report that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating. I'm heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of 'The Martha Facial' at their NYC flagship -- which is a special offer of the facial I've been receiving there for more than forty years!"

"Cheers to what I'm sure will be a fabulous event," Stewart concluded. At the time of this writing, the post has nearly 100,000 likes. It also has some encouraging comments from Stewart's friends and colleagues in media, with additional commentary from fans.

"Please feel better soon, Martha. Sending lots of love," one fan wrote. Another added: "Flouncing off to Italy can do that to a girl. Feel better!" while a third commented: "Feel better Martha it's all there because of you !! it'll be there when you get back better."

The novel coronavirus has now claimed over 1 million lives in the U.S., and while the daily average is trending downward it is still at 239 deaths per day according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health officials still advise one of the mRNA vaccines available as the best preventative measure to take to avoid contracting the virus. Still, in some areas depending on case transmission prevalence, further methods might be necessary out of an abundance of caution.

Stewart received her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in February of 2021, sharing a video of the inoculation on Instagram. Stewart was pleased to report at the time she "had no ill effects" from the shot, although she "prepared for such." She wrote: "I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines."