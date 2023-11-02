Classic Rock Band Reuniting for First Concert Since 2019

Classic rock band Heart will reunite for their first concerts in four years next month. On Thursday, Dec. 28, the Grammy-nominated sister duo rock band of Ann and Nancy Wilson will head to the Coachella Valley's Acrisure Arena for a one night only special performance. Just a few days later, the group will headline Climate Pledge Arena in their hometown of Seattle, Washington.

Tickets for the group's performance in Palm Desert, California go on presale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. followed by general admission sale on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster. Tickets for Heart's headlining gig at Climate Pledge Arena on New Year's Eve are now on sale. For that performance, the band will be joined by special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, and the gig will be followed by the Space Needle's firework spectacular.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Don't miss Heart's special performance in the desert 12/28 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at https://t.co/ufdhIZQDjK pic.twitter.com/fSvtNyulf7 — Heart (@officialheart) October 30, 2023

The back-to-back shows will mark Heart's first performances since their last tour in 2019, per Ultimate Classic Rock. That tour marked a reunion of sorts after Ann and Nancy had a falling out in 2016 after Ann's husband was arrested after being accused of assaulting Nancy's 16-year-old twin sons. Reports at the time said that the two sisters were no longer speaking directly to one another, though Ann shared in 2022 that rumors that she and her sister weren't on good terms were "a myth." Ann told Classic Rock, "Nancy and I are OK with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."

Speaking to Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's rock station 102.3 WBAB earlier this year, Nancy revealed that she and her sister were working on fresh music together. Nancy shared, "I've also been writing new music with Ann too. So it's a real creative time. I think being on the tour right now, when I get home, I'm gonna really dig into the other projects, including finishing some new material with Ann." She added that "it's been a really nice kind of rediscovery of our relationship, working on music together again."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Seattle’s own Heart are going to ring in the New Year at Climate Pledge Arena on 12/31 with very special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, and you don’t want to miss it! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at https://t.co/nKaOgqESvS. pic.twitter.com/ylxz652T8e — Heart (@officialheart) October 24, 2023

As the two sisters worked on new music, Nancy made a surprise appearance during Ann's concert in Santa Rosa, California on Oct. 10. During the show, the two sisters performed "Barracuda" together.