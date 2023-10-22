Rock Concert Shut Down Over 'Inadequate Security Measures'

Heavy metal fans were left heartbroken last week when co-headliners Sevendust and Static-X were forced to cancel one of their tour stops due to inadequate security measures. The bands, venue and promoters made statements on social media at the time, but many fans are still left with questions over this surprising last-minute cancellation. From the sound of it, local authorities made the call to end the show before it began.

Sevendust and Static-X are both iconic metal bands of the 1990s, and their current Machine Killer Tour is their first co-headliner tour since 1999. They were slated to play at the Hot Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee earlier this month with guests Dope and Lines of Loyalty, but according to Sevendust, "officials forced the show to be canceled due to inadequate security measures." To make matters worse, the cancellation wasn't announced until minutes before the show would have started, with fans already lined up outside and many more on the way.

"The last thing any band ever wants to do is to cancel a show. We were all here and ready to play when we were given the news that officials had shut the event down due to inadequate security measures. We wish this didn't happen and are working to figure an alternative to bring the show to the area as soon as we can," the bands said in a joint statement.

In a follow-up post a few days later, the Hop Springs Beer Park apologized to fans and offered a few more details. They explained: "We take full responsibility for this unfortunate situation and wish to extend our sincerest apologies to all Sevendust and Static-X fans, ticket holders, and event staff who were eagerly looking forward to this extraordinary night of music and entertainment."

As heartbroken as fans were, many did their best to be understanding in the comments under all these posts. They noted that safety is an important consideration in the wake of tragedies like the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush. Meanwhile, Hop Springs Beer Park assured fans that it has learned from this experience and will plan accordingly in the future.

Fans still have plenty of chances to catch Static-X and Sevendust on The Machine Killer Tour. The bands have tour dates in Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona and California between now and Nov. 1. After that they will take an extended break before getting back on the road after the holidays, starting in Illinois on Dec. 28. You can see all their dates and check ticket availability on their websites.