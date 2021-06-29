Christina Aguilera Weighs in on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

✖

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to share their thoughts on Britney Spears' conservatorship after Spears' bombshell statement in court last week, penning a Twitter thread on Monday in support of her former colleague. "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera began. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

Aguilera and Spears have known each other for years since they starred together on the '90s reboot of the Mickey Mouse Club before going on to become two of the biggest pop stars of their generation. Aguilera accompanied her note with a photo of the two on set of the show. Aguilera's message continued, "To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly."

She added that "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness." The singer noted that she is "not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation" and that "all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media."

"The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control," she concluded. "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

After Spears' testimony last week, a number of stars have spoken out in support of her including Mariah Carey, who tweeted, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong." Halsey wrote, "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."