Christina Aguilera Announces Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to head to Sin City, with the singer announcing that she’ll be headlining her very own Las Vegas residency during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

“So, it’s been in talks for a few years now. But not that I’ve got my feet wet, I’m going to do a residency in Vegas!” Aguilera told the cheering audience. “Thank you so much.”

The 38-year-old’s residency, titled The Xperience, will be held inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood beginning May 31. Aguilera is scheduled to perform 16 shows this year, and tickets to on sale Feb. 2.

“The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet,” Aguilera said in a press release Tuesday, via E! News. “Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy. For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience.”

Aguilera recently returned to the music world with her album, Liberation, in June 2018, later heading on tour to support the project in what was her first tour in 10 years. The tour was the first she had done since having children, with the singer now mom to 11-year-old son Max and 4-year-old daughter Summer.

“Liberation was such a success for me. The last time I had been on tour was when I was pregnant with my son,” Aguilera said, via Billboard. “And being such a mama bear and wanting to take care of my kids and all of that first it was a long time coming. [I] want[ed] to get back to my fans and definitely [get] back to what my soul needed to do. To be on that stage has always been my first love since I was a tiny little girl. The whole point of Liberation was getting back in touch with myself, finding that love, being in my artist body again, finding my true self and identity on stage again. It was just like coming home. And I want to take that to Las Vegas.”

In recent years, Vegas has become the premiere destination for music’s biggest acts to reap the double benefits of a successful show and a stationary lifestyle.

After stars like Céline Dion, Britney Spears and Shania Twain proved residencies could be a draw, plenty of acts have recently headed to Las Vegas include Lady Gaga, who just opened her Enigma show, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefani, while artists including Lady Antebellum, Cardi B and Drake are prepping their own shows.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai