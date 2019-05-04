Chris Brown’s Comments on Rihanna’s Lingerie Photos Has Twitter Steaming

Chris Brown and Rihanna may be so over, but the “Loyal” singer can’t get enough of his ex’s lingerie-clad Instagram posts. The 29-year-old musician recently commented on a picture of the Savage x Fenty founder sporting a new look from her line, and the Internet wasn’t having it.

Brown popped up in the comments on the Instagram post to praise Rihanna, 31, as a “QUEEN.” He also wrote, “MUSIC SOON PLEASE.” His comments drew dozens of responses from protective fans, telling him to “Stay away from her !!” Other commenters called him “trash” and told him, “shut yo ass up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Actually the audacity coming from you,” one Rihanna fan wrote.

“[You’re] annoying,” another said in the comments section.

This is hardly the first time the troubled singer has popped up in Rihanna’s Instagram comments. As reported by Us Weekly, Brown commented on a November photo of his ex, in which she was photographed wearing red panties with “naughty” written across the waistband. The “Undecided” singer posted a flushed-faced emoji in the comments.

While fans are rarely thrilled to see Brown commenting on Rihanna’s photos, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair are friends, despite their contentious past. They are in “frequent contact,” according to the source, and support each others careers.

“Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other. They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects,” the source told Us. “There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

Brown famously got in an altercation with Rihanna while en route to his home after a Grammy event, as reported by Complex. Rihanna revealed after the fact, in a 20/20 interview that they were arguing over a text Brown received from another woman. He was subsequently charged with assault and was sentenced to five years of probation and community service, Us Weekly reported. Brown also had to attend domestic violence counseling. The incident was the first in a long string of legal issues for Brown.

The couple got back together in early 2012 but were broken up again by May of that year. Brown confirmed the split on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie Show.

“I’m always gonna love that person,” he said at the time. “I can’t be focused on wife-ing someone that young. I need to be the best Chris Brown I can be.”

Rihanna spoke about their relationship in Vanity Fair in 2015, admitting that she didn’t “hate him” and would “care about him until the day I die.”