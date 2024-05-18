Rapper Chocolate MC Accused of Kidnapping and Sexual Battery

Chocolate MC is accused of some major crimes, according to NBC Miami and Local10. Police arrested the rapper on May 10, with authorities charging him with sexual battery, armed kidnapping, attempted robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft and battery.

The charges stem from a terrifying incident that is alleged to have occurred on March 31. Chocolate MC (real name Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez) allegedly confronted two women, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend, in Miami and claimed to be armed. He then allegedly forced his ex into a vehicle. The second woman tried to help the ex, but Chocolate MC allegedly struck her in the head and tried to take her phone. Police claim security footage corroborates this part of the incident. (Neither woman's name was released in these local outlets' reports.)

After the ex complied, the terrifying ordeal is said to have continued in the vehicle; the hip-hop artist forced her to ride around with him to various locations before allegedly raping her. At least parts of the ride were livestreamed via Instagram.

(Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty Images)

The situation continued for at least two more stops, one that included picking up Chocolate MC's current girlfriend, who is also not named in the reports.

By this time, someone had reported the initial kidnapping incident to Miami police. According to Local10, authorities were calling the victim on her phone in an attempt to make contact. The "Guachineo" and "A Veces" rapper then allegedly instructed the ex to go tell a nearby police officer that she was safe. The victim instead told the cop that Chocolate MC had kidnapped her. Authorities transported the victim to Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center.

While Chocolate MC is now in custody without bond, it is unclear why authorities did not take the rapper into custody sooner, given the severity of the incident and alleged corroborating evidence.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.