Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Returns to Spotlight Amid Capitol Riot
Childish Gambino's "This Is America" has made a return to the spotlight amid the riots at the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, election-results protests turned violent, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, smashing through security barricades and clashing with law-enforcement personnel. The pro-Trump rioters eventually broke into the building and occupied the Senate chamber after a gun-drawn standoff with Capitol police.
Gambino's song, which conveys the rapper's perspective of what it's like to be a Black man in America, has since started popping up on social media quite a lot. Many seem to feel that much of the song articulates how they too feel about the chaos around them, with lyrics such as ,"Police be trippin' now / Yeah, this is America / Guns in my area." The music video for "This is America" is also important to the tone of the song's message, as it features a lot of juxtaposed and violent imagery. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying, and how they're sharing the song title to convey their feelings.
Childish Gambino | This Is America pic.twitter.com/C3nosEoNSW— HipHopHotspot (@HipHopxHotspot) January 6, 2021
in summer 2020, i watched people lose eyeballs, teeth, and their lives as cops stood armed to defend the shops on melrose.
today, there are terrorists in the capitol building and cops are empty-handed except for phones to take selfies.
this is america.— CHIKA 🏆 (@oranicuhh) January 6, 2021
In the words of Childish Gambino :
This is America. pic.twitter.com/asLgK6FVsv— Thomas Raffy (@ThomasRaffy) January 6, 2021
This IS America .... play that Childish Gambino!!!!— Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) January 6, 2021
THIS IS AMERICA. https://t.co/bv8dPnd2qg— Melanie Roussell Newman (@MelanieRNewman) January 6, 2021
cant wait for this is america by childish gambino to start trending on tik tok y’all know they making those edits right now— shi 🦋👁 (@moonlighttange1) January 6, 2021
This is America. pic.twitter.com/8q9v9mNbm7— Stefan Urquelle (@GreshamDC) January 6, 2021
Hey Siri. Play “this is America by @donaldglover”— Uplift Black Women (@blackboarder) January 6, 2021
George Floyd was killed for an alleged fake $20 Bill. He was unarmed.
A white man can literally POINT A WEAPON at US House Members and is not shot at.
This is America. pic.twitter.com/wz4kUALvI9— Londyn Robinson (rheuminate) (@londyloo) January 6, 2021
My black kids won’t be able to safely wear a hoodie in their own community but these terrorists are able to walk calmly (and freely) around a Capitol they have forcibly overtaken.
This is America.#whiteprivilege #CapitolBuilding #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/vbbzoSe4Vp— Jahnisa (@SimplyJahnisa) January 6, 2021
"Stand back and stand by."
These are terrorists. These are fascists.
This is America. pic.twitter.com/PJNGHXHrkO— Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) January 6, 2021
BLM Protest vs Pro-Trump Protest.
This is America 2021. #WashingtonDC #CapitolHill #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/EmDAjoX2Sr— Taylor Geedey (@worthalooksie) January 6, 2021
“This is America” (Childish Gambino, 2018) pic.twitter.com/r3JsExTHAP— Loquito Loco (@LoquitoLoco) January 6, 2021
This is America pic.twitter.com/Rj90e7qNmr— Soumi (@soumisarkar) January 6, 2021