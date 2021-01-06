Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Returns to Spotlight Amid Capitol Riot

By Stephen Andrew

Childish Gambino's "This Is America" has made a return to the spotlight amid the riots at the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, election-results protests turned violent, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, smashing through security barricades and clashing with law-enforcement personnel. The pro-Trump rioters eventually broke into the building and occupied the Senate chamber after a gun-drawn standoff with Capitol police.

Gambino's song, which conveys the rapper's perspective of what it's like to be a Black man in America, has since started popping up on social media quite a lot. Many seem to feel that much of the song articulates how they too feel about the chaos around them, with lyrics such as ,"Police be trippin' now / Yeah, this is America / Guns in my area." The music video for "This is America" is also important to the tone of the song's message, as it features a lot of juxtaposed and violent imagery. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying, and how they're sharing the song title to convey their feelings.

