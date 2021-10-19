Celine Dion Makes Big Change to Las Vegas Residency Schedule Due to Medical Reasons

Celine Dion will delay the opening of her new show at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that are preventing her from performing, AEG Presents announced Tuesday morning. The shows that will eventually be rescheduled run from Nov. 5 to 20, 2021 and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2022.

Dion, 53, is being evaluated and treated by her medical team but has been unable to participate in ongoing rehearsals for the new show. The Grammy winner’s Courage world tour is still scheduled to premiere on March 9, 2022 and it’s unclear how her Las Vegas show will be rescheduled at this time. Dion said in a statement she was “heartbroken” by having to postpone the show, which she has been working on with her team for eight months.

Not being able to open in November “saddens me beyond words,” the singer continued, noting how upset she was to be disappointing her partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG. “I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas,” she said. “Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,” said John Meglen, president and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, added in a statement of his own. “In our two-decade-long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, added, “If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your wellbeing.” Sibella added that the whole Resorts World Las Vegas family supports Dion in “what we know was an incredibly difficult decision” to delay her shows, wishing her a “speedy recovery” and welcoming her to perform whenever she feels healthy.