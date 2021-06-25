Celine Dion Responds After Vegas Golden Knights Troll the Montreal Canadiens With Her Photo

✖

Celine Dion set the record straight about a photo the Vegas Golden Knights posted on their video board at T-Mobile Arena ahead of their playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Grammy Award-winning singer went to Twitter to assure everyone she was not involved with posting the photo.

On Twitter (translated by Yahoo Sports), Dion wrote: "Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste to all Quebecers. I embrace you and wish you a happy national day! By the way, I have nothing to do with this photo…. And you know what photo I'm talking about!" Dion grew up not too far from Montreal, so it's safe to say she does support the Habs. But she does have ties to Las Vegas also as she had multiple residencies in the area. It's not clear if Dion is a Canadiens fan as she has yet to reveal where her allegiance lies.

Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste à toutes les Québecoises et à tous les Québécois. Je vous embrasse et vous souhaite une bonne fête nationale ! 💙💫

En passant, je n’ai rien à voir avec cette photo…. Et vous savez de quelle photo je parle ! 😉 - Céline xx... — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 24, 2021

Despite the trolling from the Golden Knights, the Canadiens won the series and will play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993. They also become the first team from Canada to play in the championship series since the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

"Everything seems to be moving so fast right now. It's really fun to see the guys enjoying themselves in the dressing room, they deserve it. It's really heartwarming to see a group of guys that work that hard together," interim coach Luke Richardson said, per ESPN. "I know every team is the same and says the same thing, but these guys are a special group and a really good mix. It's hard to put into words how proud we are of them, but they deserve it and they're not done yet. Like, they still have fire in their eyes, they're already talking about it."

Thought she’d be a Habs fan! pic.twitter.com/otq4u7N2fl — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) June 23, 2021

The Canadiens will face the winner of Friday's Game 7 between, the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lighting who are the defending champions. If Montreal wins the Stanley Cup it will be their 25th title in team history. Their 24 championships are an NHL record.