Celine Dion Posts Tribute, Dedicates Concert to Mother Therese After Her Death at 92

Celine Dion shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mother Therese Dion, who died Thursday night at age 92. The tragic news came just days after Dion marked the four-year anniversaries of her husband Rene Angelil and brother Daniel’s deaths. Dion said she will dedicate her Friday night concert to her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jan 17, 2020 at 11:31am PST

“Maman, we love you so much,” Dion wrote on Instagram in English and French. “We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dion, 51, included an old photo of her family. Fans quickly offered their condolences in response.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote. “My sincere condolences to you and your family.”

“We are so proud of you and how strong you are,” another wrote. “We love you! Be strong queen!”

“Our condolences to the Dion family. May God be with you,” another chimed in.

This was the second tribute Dion posted this week. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of Angelil, who died on Jan. 14, 2016 in Las Vegas following a battle with throat cancer. He was 73.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” Dion wrote on Instagram. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you.”

Two days after Angelil’s death, Dion’s brother, Daniel, died at age 59 after a short battle with cancer.

On Friday, TMZ confirmed Therese died after battling several health issues. Her eldest child, Claudette Dion, said last year her mother had several health problems, including loss of hearing, memory and vision. Dion’s father, Adhemar, who had 14 children with Therese, died in 2003.

Therese became known as “Maman Dion” in Canada. In 2006, she stated the Maman Dion Foundation for disadvantaged children. Therese also famously co-wrote Dion’s first song at age 12, which helped attracted Angelil’s attention. Angelil would become Dion’s manager in 1981 and they married in 1994.

In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Dion described how her mother and sister Linda helped out after her 9-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson were born.

“Some of the first days after I came home, I was a little outside myself,” Dion explained. “I had no appetite and that bothered me. My mother remarked that she noticed I had moments of lifelessness, but reassured me that this was entirely normal.”

Dion is in the middle of her Courage World Tour. She is performing at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Friday and Saturday. The North American tour wraps on April 27 in Winnipeg, before Dion begins a tour of Europe that ends in London in September.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images