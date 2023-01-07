Celine Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone HQ Over Greatest Singers Snub

Celine Dion fans have protested her exclusion from Rolling Stone's list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time by gathering outside its office. Around 15 Celine soldiers rode from Montreal to New York City over six hours as part of a fan club on Facebook called The Redheads. The group blasted "That's the Way It Is" through a portable speaker to rail against the diva's absence, reported Variety. They stood outside the Penske Media Corporation offices chanting, "Justice for Celine," to ensure the editors knew they would not remain silent. As a result of its controversial choices, Rolling Stone's list, published on Jan. 1, caused a frenzy online. "The list is completely illegitimate," Redheads founder Line Basbous declared. "We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous. No Madonna, no Celine. They're clearly focused on American singers and we don't understand."

Celine superfan Charles Lemay, 31, said the group, mainly based in Canada, began organizing the protest after reading the article. TMZ spoke with Julie Snyder, a Montreal TV personality who led the protest, and explained what protestors want: Celine's recognition and an apology. It is noted that Rolling Stone editor Steven Pearl came outside to speak with protestors, listening to their concerns and explaining how the list was compiled. The article is credited to the site's entire writing staff, not a single journalist. The list follows the magazine's "100 Greatest Singers in 2008" list published more than a decade ago. Staff members and contributors reportedly assembled the list. Rolling Stone has not commented on the protest.

Meanwhile, Dion announced in December that she suffers from a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, resulting in her canceling or postponing live performances. In a video posted to social media, Dion said, "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through." "Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she added, explaining that the side effects have been brutal. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer said the condition has made it difficult for her to walk and has prevented her from singing the way she "used to." "All I know is singing," she said. "It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most."