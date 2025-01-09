Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Injury

Guitar legend Carlos Santana‘s signature riffs have been temporarily silenced after a vacation mishap in Hawaii left the 77-year-old virtuoso with a broken finger requiring surgical intervention. Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, revealed details of the incident in a statement released Friday. “I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand,” Vrionis explained. “He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks.”

The injury has forced the postponement of the musician’s upcoming performances at his long-running Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, now in its 13th year at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The affected dates include six shows scheduled for Jan. 22, 23, 25, 26, 29, and 30.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the setback, Santana’s management assures fans that the ten-time Grammy winner is maintaining his characteristic optimism. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern,” Vrionis stated. “He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.” Medical professionals have indicated that the guitarist will “recuperate fully.”

The timing of the injury creates uncertainty around Santana’s ambitious 2024 performance schedule. The band recently announced new dates for their “Oneness Tour,” set to commence in April in Highland, California, with performances scheduled through August. The impact of his recovery period on these tour dates remains unclear.

This isn’t the first time health issues have interrupted Santana’s performing schedule. In 2021, the guitarist underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure” after experiencing chest pain, leading to the cancellation of eight shows at the same Las Vegas venue. At that time, he addressed fans directly, saying, “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I play the way I’m used to and give you 150%. I wouldn’t show up if I couldn’t do that.”

The setback comes after Santana reflected on his long-lasting passion for music in a 2023 interview with People, where he expressed his goal of offering “hope and courage to people” through his performances. “Everything’s a fun time because there’s still a 7-year-old Carlos in me that looks at life like, ‘What are we going to get into today?’” he shared. “I’m just starting, and everything has prepared me for this.”

Beyond the Las Vegas residency, Santana’s calendar includes additional performances scheduled for February and May at the House of Blues. While these dates might be affected by his recovery timeline, his management team emphasizes that the artist’s well-being takes precedence, and he remains eager to return to the stage as soon as possible.