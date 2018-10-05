Cardi B Attempts to Fight Nicki Minaj in Heated Confrontation Caught on Video

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a heated altercation on Friday night in New York City.

Both rappers were attending Harper’s Bazaar’s event during New York Fashion Week. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, apparently has some beef with Minaj and took the opportunity to confront her. Sources tell TMZ that Cardi, 25, was simply wanting to “address the lies” Nicki, 35, has spread about her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, once Cardi approached the table Minaj was sitting at, the latter’s security jumped into action. One of them allegedly hit Cardi in the face with their elbow, causing a large bump to sprout.

Cardi B & Rah Ali of Nicki Minaj’s Camp got into a scuffle at Harper’s Bazaar’s NYFW party tonight. pic.twitter.com/jI5BOGs14T — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKposts) September 8, 2018

As footage from the altercation shows, Cardi then became livid. She lunged after Minaj and numerous parties became involved trying to break up the altercation.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Cardi can be heard yelling “B— come here” multiple times and Minaj stands against a wall.

Cardi is eventually pulled away from Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj. She then gets one of her high heels off and hurls it towards the “Chun Li” rapper. Cardi was then escorted away from the area.

“Let her say something about my daughter again,” Cardi said as was pulled away.

Later Friday night, Cardi took to Instagram to want about the feud, which was allegedly spurred on by Minaj subliminally dissing Cardi and telling other artists to not work with her. Cardi said this was not the first time she had confronted Minaj about her alleged affronts.

“I’ve let a lot of s— slide!” Cardi wrote. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—in with them! I let you talk big s— about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!”

Cardi then revealed the offense that drove her over the edge was a remark about Cardi and her husband Offset’s infant daughter, Kulture.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—in off!” Cardi wrote. “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! B—es talk all that s— in they raps but in real life they p—!! This s— really is for entertainment!!”

Minaj has not responded to Cardi’s allegations or publicly addressed the altercation.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Vogue / Kevin Tachman