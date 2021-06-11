Bruce Springsteen Teases Collaboration With The Killers

✖

Bruce Springsteen has teased an upcoming collaboration with The Killers, which is sure to please fans of both artists. According to MSN, the 71-year-old rock icon was speaking on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio when he revealed that the new tune will be out "in a week or so," adding, "It’s [Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so." Springsteen went on to quip that he's "been staying busy."

The Killers actually first teased the team-up on Twitter, but rather than announce it outright they encouraged fans to "submit your guess." The band wrote, "We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with. Be on the lookout for clues in coming posts. The first 200 Victims who guess correctly will get early access to the video." A few hours later, Springsteen's comments went public, prompting the band to come clean.

Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement. pic.twitter.com/0ltbHfwdpG — The Killers (@thekillers) June 10, 2021

Fans of both Springsteen and The Killers are thrilled about the collaboration and have been sharing their excitement on Twitter. "Shut the heck up," one fan tweeted. "This is exactly what the world needs right now. I mean it’s exactly what I need but the rest of the world will be grateful too." Another fan joked, "Someone tell Springsteen to spoil the release date too, please."

In addition to his big Killers-pairing, MSN also noted that Springsteen also recently collaborated with singer-songwriter John Mellencamp. "I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him," Springsteen said. "I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."

Fans also might have some new Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tunes to look forward to as well, the singer teased. "There are various things we are working on. We have something that is going to come out in the fall," he said. "I have got projects I have been working on … We worked on a lot of things from the vault. I will let it be a surprise."